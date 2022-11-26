WWE Survivor Series WarGames results: Powell’s review of The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes in a WarGames match, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim vs. Rhea Ripley, Nikki Cross, and Damage CTRL in a WarGames match, Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory for the U.S. Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

Aired live November 26, 2022 on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view

There were no Kickoff Show matches. The Kickoff show closed with the announcement that the women’s WarGames match would open the main show…

The main show opened with a video set to Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” with recent footage of Ozzy Osbourne sitting on a throne and lip synching his legendary lyrics while additional clips aired of WWE wrestlers. Osbourne closed things out by welcoming viewers to WarGames…

Pyro shot off on the stage, which had two shark cages on it for the WarGames matches. Michael Cole welcomed viewers to Survivor Series for the 36th time and said it was the first time that WarGames was featured on the event. Cole said there were 15,109 in attendance.

Corey Graves checked in with Cole at ringside and the duo spoke briefly about WarGames. Cole said Dusty Rhodes created the match back in 1987 for Jim Crockett Promotions. He listed the wrestlers in the original match and then a graphic listed the rules for the modern day version of the WarGames match…

Becky Lynch made her entrance while ring announcer Samantha Irvin handled the introductions for the opening match. Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and “Michin” Mia Yim made their entrances and joined Lynch inside one of the shark cages. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made her entrance and headed to the ring as the first entrant for her team. Cole said Belair is the only member of her team with WarGames experience.

Rhea Ripley made her entrance and waved at the babfaces inside their shark cage and then entered the heel shark cage. Nikki Cross followed and climbed on top of the heel shark cage while Ripley did pull-ups. “Damage CTRL” Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky came out together. Graves said Kai and Sky have the most experience in WarGames. Kai headed to the ring to start the match for her team while Cole noted that it was her fourth WarGames match…

1. Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in a WarGames match. Cole noted that the first two entrants would fight for five minutes until the next entrant arrived. Belair and Kai started the match for their teams. There was a cameraman inside the cage between the two rings. There was a countdown clock graphic that counted down the five minutes.

Kai hit a running boot to the face of Belair, who was seated on the apron a couple minutes into the match. Belair came back with a vertical suplex and then kipped up. Kai performed a nice overhead kick. Belair got Kai in powerbomb position and then dropped her face first before kipping up again. Belair ran Kai into the cage, then hoisted her up and powerbombed her into the side of the cage.

Iyo Sky was the second entrant for the heel team. The clock reset for three minutes until the next entrant would arrive. Sky performed a head-scissors takedown on Belair, who stood up between the two rings with Kai and Sky looking at her from different rings. Sky speared Belair through the ropes. Cole emphasized that the match hadn’t officially started, so there was no reason for anyone to go for pins or submissions. Sky performed a nice springboard dropkick on Belair, who was then thrown into the cage by both opponents.

Asuka was the second entrant for the babyface team. Asuka traded strikes with Sky. Asuka got the better of Sky and went to the ropes, but Kai climbed up the other side. Belair arrived and pressed Kai over her head before running her into the cage. Asuka followed up with a missile dropkick on Sky. Belair and Asuka took a moment to play to the crowd.

Nikki Cross was the third entrant for the heel team. Cross pulled several kendo sticks and garbage can lids from under the ring and tossed them inside the cage. Asuka came over to confront her, but Cross slammed the cage door on her head. The crowd chanted for tables and booed when Cross didn’t oblige. Cross beat Belair with a trashcan lid and then used a kendo stick to wrench her neck.

Alexa Bliss was the third entrant for the babyface team. Bliss ducked a clothesline and dropkicked Kai. Bliss performed a series of strikes on Cross. Asuka bulldogged Sky onto a trashcan lid. Kai and Sky used kendo sticks as weapons and then Asuka and Bliss returned the favor. Meanwhile, Cross climbed to the top of the cage. Cross sat on the edge of the cage and smiled. Cross eventually stood up and laughed before performing a crossbody block on a group of teammates and opponents in the ring. Cross sat up and laughed.

Bayley was the fourth entrant for the heel team. The crowd booed as Bayley walked to the ring, then cheered when she pulled a ladder out from underneath the ring. Kai helped Bayley by pulling the ladder inside the cage. The crowd chanted for tables. Bayley was cheered again when she pulled a table out from under the ring and slid it inside the cage.

Bayley entered the ring and performed a sunset bomb that sent Belair into a corner of one of the rings. Cross and Kai set up a table over the ropes between the two rings and then Bayley helped them slide it into Belair. Sky performed an assisted moonsault onto Bliss, who held her knee afterward. Kai followed up with an assisted double stomp on Bliss.

Mia Yim was the fourth entrant for the babyface team. Cole called her Mia Yim and Michin. Yim threw more weapons inside the cage before entering. Kai leapt from the ropes and Yim threw a trashcan at her. Yim cleaned house on the heels while her teammates recovered.

Yim dove through the ropes of two rings to spear Bayley. Belair recovered and started to set up a table until Bayley hit her from behind. All eight wrestlers paired off and fought on the ropes in various parts of the two rings. The countdown clock was removed from the screen. The babyfaces performed moves from the ropes and then the clock reappeared.

Rhea Ripley was the fifth and final entrant for the heel team. Ripley rushed to the ring and took shots at all four opponents. Bliss went to the ropes, but Ripley spotted her and hit her with a forearm. Ripley performed a German suplex on Belair, then suplexed Bliss. The countdown clock disappeared again. Ripley was put down in the corner with a trashcan in front of her when Yim performed a cannonball into the trashcan. Yim went for another double suicide dive, but the heels cut her off.

Becky Lynch was the fifth and final entrant for the babyface team. “And now, let the WarGames begin,” Samantha Irvin stated over the house mic. Lynch put a trashcan over Sky and then hit her with a leg drop. Lynch turned her attention to Bayley and they traded punches. Lynch got the better of it and then put the boots to Bayley.

Ripley approached Lynch and jawed at her. Ripley blocked two punches and then headbutted Lynch. Ripley set up for her finisher, but Lynch slipped away and threw punches at Bayley. Ripley grabbed Lynch and hit her with her Riptide finisher and had her pinned, but Asuka broke it up. Asuka sprayed mist into Ripley’s face.

Bayley performed a Rose Plant onto the steel plates that cover the opening between the two rings. Sky ran up the ropes. A bunch of women followed and then Belair set up for a tower of doom spot, but Cross hit her with a kendo stick. The other wrestlers were pulled down while Sky climbed to the top of the cage. Sky performed a moonsault from the top of the cage onto Belair and Yim, which drew a “holy shit” chant.

Cross ended up with handcuffs, which Graves said are legal in WarGames. Cross put one of the cuffs on Bliss while the broadcast team recalled their one-time friendship. Cross wanted to handcuff Bliss to the cage, but Bliss ended up with the other cuff and attached it to Cross’s arm. Bliss got Cross in electric chair position and then fell backward, causing both women to land on a trashcan.

Ripley caught Asuka as she was going for a move and then threw her into the cage. Ripley went for her finisher on Yim, who countered into a sleeper. Ripley fell back to drive Yim through a ladder that broke in half. Lynch and Belair squared off with the three Damage CTRL members and they all threw punches. Belair slammed Bayley onto a trashcan and then hoisted up Kai for her finisher. Kai landed on her feet, but Lynch was there to hit her with a Manhandle Slam. Belair performed a KOD on Sky.

Lynch and Belair placed a table near the corner of the ring. Belair placed Kai and Sky on the table while Lynch climbed the cage. Bayley tried to follow Lynch, but Belair stopped her and drover her into the cage with a KOD. Lynch performed a leg drop style fall from the top of the cage that put Kai and Sky through the table. Lynch covered Kai and got the three count…

Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim defeated Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in 39:40 in a WarGames match.

Powell’s POV: A fun WWE style WarGames match (yes, NXT counts as WWE). I could do without all of the weapons, but I wasn’t surprised to see them used after watching NXT WarGames matches. I was actually hoping that the finish would be a showcase for Ripley, but I’m not surprised they went the other way for Lynch’s return. Everyone involved worked hard and took part in some big spots, and hopefully they all avoided injuries.

Boston Imagery was shown and then footage aired from Smackdown of Jey Uso eavesdropping on the conversation between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, which Zayn lied about when he was asked if he spoke to anyone. They also showed the closing footage of the WarGames advantage match from Smackdown…

Roman Reigns was shown seated backstage while Paul Heyman sat behind him. Jey Uso entered the room and sat down next to Reigns. Jey said he knew since day one that Sami Zayn couldn’t be trusted. Jey told Reigns about Zayn lying to him. Jey said the only reason he didn’t go after Zayn was because Reigns didn’t give him the order. Jey asked what they were doing to do.

Reigns laughed at Jey asking what “we” would do. Reigns said he gives the orders. Reigns said he would look Zayn in the eye and would know where his loyalties lie. Reigns told Jey to focus. Reigns and Jey bumped fists and then Jey left the room. Reigns told Heyman to get him Zayn. Heyman picked up his phone to call Zayn…

The broadcast team set up a sponsored video game trailer… A video package set up the AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor match… Entrances for the match took place. Cole ran through the Bullet Club history and said the match was really about who is the best leader…

2. Finn Balor (w/Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest) vs. AJ Styles (w/Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson). Cole said it was only the second time that Balor and Styles have met in a WWE match.