AEW announces the signing of Konosuke Takeshita

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced the signing of Konosuke Takeshita on Saturday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Khan also noted via social media that Takeshita will speak on tonight’s AEW Full Gear pre-show.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure what this means for Takeshita’s relationship with the DDT promotion in Japan. Regardless, Takeshita has shined during his AEW appearances and it’s good to know we’ll be seeing more of him on AEW television. Join me for my live review of AEW Full Gear beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET.