“Young Rock” season three premieres tonight with WWE star Becky Lynch

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The season three premiere of “Young Rock” airs tonight on NBC at 7:30CT/8:30ET. WWE star Becky Lynch will make her debut on the show in the role of singer Cyndi Lauper, who took part in the original WrestleMania and other WWF events.

Powell’s POV: WWE hasn’t given the show as much love this time around, presumably because it is now airing opposite Smackdown on Friday nights. The episodes end up on Peacock, which should make it easier for pro wrestling fans who want to watch both shows. I’m looking forward to seeing how Lynch does as Lauper, whose has a unique voice and accent.