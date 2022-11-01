WWE Raw rating for the Halloween edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.5 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.641 million average. Raw delivered a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.45 rating.

Powell’s POV: WWE caught a break when Game 3 of the World Series was postponed to another night due to rain and the show still delivered disappointing numbers, clearly due to the Halloween holiday. Monday Night Football topped the cable ratings with a Bengals vs. Browns game that delivered 10.010 million viewers.

The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.553 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.586 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.363 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished eighth, seventh, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The November 1, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.689 million viewers and a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the “season premiere” edition.