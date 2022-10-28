What's happening...

Former WWE and TNA office worker turned agent reportedly fired by Hollywood agency following allegations of inappropriate behavior

October 28, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Agent Brian Wittenstein was reportedly fired by Hyperion Talent Agency earlier this week. Deadline.com reports that Wittenstein was let go following an accusation of inappropriate behavior. The story adds that while details are sketchy, “due diligence over the sexual misconduct allegation uncovered previous instances.” Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Wittenstein works as the agent for Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, and others in the pro wrestling business. He previously worked for WWE and TNA. In fact, Wittenstein was the center of a 2012 lawsuit filed by TNA, which alleged that he violated a non-disclosure agreement and shared confidential information about TNA after he went to work for WWE. The lawsuit was eventually withdrawn by TNA without prejudice.

