WWE stars attend “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” world premiere

October 27, 2022

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE stars Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Jimmy Uso attended the Hollywood premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Wednesday. They were joined by Sasha Banks and Naomi, who have not appeared on WWE television since walking out of Raw back in May.

Powell’s POV: I’m jealous. The rest of us have to wait until the movie hits theaters on November 11.

