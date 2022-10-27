WWE stars attend “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” world premiere

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE stars Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Jimmy Uso attended the Hollywood premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Wednesday. They were joined by Sasha Banks and Naomi, who have not appeared on WWE television since walking out of Raw back in May.
Powell’s POV: I’m jealous. The rest of us have to wait until the movie hits theaters on November 11.
My peoples. pic.twitter.com/3WEeSGhe7p
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) October 27, 2022
LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/EVHATqumRj
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 27, 2022
