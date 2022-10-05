NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal

-Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom in the deciding match of their best of three series and to qualify for the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship

-Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Powell's POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center.