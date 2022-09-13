What's happening...

09/13 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa for the NXT North American Championship, Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers in a cage match for the NXT Tag Titles, Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James and Arianna Grace, Quincy Elliot vs. Sean Gallagher

September 13, 2022

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa for the NXT North American Championship, Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers in a cage match for the NXT Tag Titles, Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James and Arianna Grace, Quincy Elliot vs. Sean Gallagher, and more (50:22)…

