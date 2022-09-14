AEW Dynamite in Albany (reports needed), AEW Dynamite poll results, Satoshi Kojima, Penelope Ford, Ethel Johnson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Albany, New York at MVP Arena. The show includes the semifinals of the tournament to crown the new AEW World Champion. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Albany, which includes the taping for Friday’s AEW. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. B finished second with 28 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Satoshi Kojima is 52.

-Penelope Ford is 30.

-The late Ethel Johnson (Ethel Hairston) died or heart disease at age 84 on September 14, 2018.