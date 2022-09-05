9/5 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a cage match for the U.S. Championship, the fallout from WWE Clash at the Castle

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,528)

Live from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

Aired September 5, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired… The broadcast team was Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Edge made his entrance. Once in the ring, he spoke about his history with the Mysterio family, which included stating at the family home when they had events in San Diego. He recalled calming Dom down before he had his first match in front of a live audience.

Edge wondered if Dom turned on him and his father Rey Mysterio because he accidentally speared Dom. Edge said it feels like it’s his fault that the Judgment Day made their lives hell, but he also knows that Rey raised Dom better than this. Edge said Dom and his father can hash things out, but he is a different animal. Edge called out Dom and said he would beat his ass.

Rey Mysterio made his entrance. Rey entered the ring and said he knew his son messed up and he said he was seeking to apologize on his behalf. Edge said he loves Rey, but Dom is old enough to drink, drive, and stand in the ring. Edge said Dom is old enough to be held responsible for his actions and then called him out again.

The Judgment Day entrance started and then Rhea Ripley walked onto the stage with a mic in her hand. Ripley said Edge needed to calm down. Ripley said Dom is no longer Rey’s baby boy. Ripley said she saw the potential in Dom and turned him into a man. Ripley pointed to the entrance.

Dominik Mysterio walked out dressed in all black with his hair slicked back. Rey told his son to snap out of it and asked him to make amends with Edge. Ripley said Dom no longer listens to Rey, and Edge can’t stop his Judgment Day. Ripley nudged Dom and they started walking to the ring.

Rey left the ring and approached Dom and Ripley. Rey told Dom not to do this. Dom looked straight ahead while Rey asked if he could look into his eyes. Rey walked to the back. Edge motioned for Dom to enter the ring. Dom and Ripley teased honoring his request.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest attacked Edge, who was fighting them off when Dom entered the ring and chop blocked Edge’s knee. Rey returned to the ring and had his path to the ring blocked by Dom, who shoved his father. Ripley hit Rey from behind with a forearm and then ran him into the ring steps. Priest chokeslammed Edge in the ring.

Ripley handed a chair to Dom, who then handed it to Balor. Priest stood on Edge while Balor worked him over with the chair. Balor placed the chair over Edge’s knee. Balor went up top and performed a Coup De Grace onto the chair. Rey entered the ring and tended to Edge while Dom left with Judgment Day… [C]

Powell’s POV: I don’t know what it was like at your house, but my experience is that there’s one family friend that a kid in the family can’t stand. Maybe it was someone who was fine when they were younger and then got annoying in later years or it was the family friend who tried to hard and spoke to you like you were seven when you were actually seventeen. I’m not saying I condone what Dom did, but I do understand. Anyway, this was a good angle and a good start to Dom’s heel run.

WWE Clash at the Castle still shots were shown…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of The Miz and Ciampa being interviewed by Sarah Schreiber. Miz said he’s moving on with his life, but then he discovered a smoking car turned upside down… New Day, Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios, and The Street Profits made their entrances for a four-way match to determine the number one contenders to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles…

Powell’s POV: Wait, so New Day are in the match and The Viking Raiders are not despite the Viking Raiders beating New Day on Friday’s Smackdown? Is there an annual viking cosplayer orgy held every Labor Day or something?

1. “The New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis vs. “Los Lotharios” Angel and Humberto vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a four-way match to determine the number one contenders to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. A brawl broke out and led to the New Day duo being the only team left in the ring. Kingston and Woods performed stereo dives onto the teams at ringside. [C]

There was a cool spot where Dawkins shoved Kingston and he flew over the top rope onto wrestlers at ringside. In the ring, Gable performed his rolling German suplex on Ford, who landed on his feet. The Profits hit their toss into a suplex on Gable, but Otis broke up the pin.

A short time later, Humberto went for a moonsault on Ford, who put his feet up. Humberto then bounced into the arms of Gable, who gave him a German suplex. Otis went to the middle rope and splashed Ford, but Kingston double stomped the back of Otis to break up the pin heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] Ford hit a top rope splash on Otis, but legal man Gable immediately applied the ankle lock.

Braun Strowman’s entrance music played and he came out wearing red pants and a black belt. Strowman got a big pop and entered the ring and stared down Gable. “David meet Goliath,” Graves said. Strowman took out Gable and Los Lotharios, and knocked Otis off the apron with a shoulder block. The crowd cheered.

Security guards ran in and were quickly destroyed by Strowman, who powerbombed one of them. Strowman went to ringside and shoulder blocked Otis through the barricade in front of the timekeepers area. Strowman picked up Dawkins and slammed him through the broadcast table.

Strowman returned to the ring and posed for the crowd. Smith said it was eight-on-one and it was a mismatch because the one was Strowman. They cut to another PIP break. [C]

Powell’s POV: One man destroying four tag teams? Is Vince McMahon back? Is Braun declaring war on the tag team division because he is bringing back Nicolas for another tag team run? Is he controlling his narrative?

During the break, WWE officials tried to talk Strowman down. Strowman picked up Gable and rolled him back inside the ring and then powerslammed him. Coming out of the break, Strowman headed to the back while the broadcast team recapped his destruction of the tag teams.

The four-way tag team match for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles ended in an apparent no-contest.

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah made their entrance. The entrances of Nikki ASH and Doudrop followed…

2. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop in a non-title match. “Damage CTRL” Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai were shown watching the match on a backstage monitor. Smith said Damage CTRL believes the wrong woman was pinned during the finals of the tournament to crown the new champions.

Rodriguez tried and failed to pick up Doudrop, who came back with a senton and got a two count. Aliyah took out ASH at ringside. Rodriguez caught Doudrop on the top rope and then slammed her to the mat with a Texana Bomb and then pinned her…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah beat Nikki ASH and Doudrop in 3:45 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: I don’t know how much Doudrop weighs, but whatever it is appears to be roughly the limit of how much Rodriguez can lift. Rodriguez looked pretty shaky while performing the Texana Bomb, but at least she pulled it off safely.

Backstage, Megan Morant spoke with Rey Mysterio, who said he needs to have a moment alone with Dominik. Rey said Judgment Day is out to ruin his life by poisoning Dom’s mind and taking out Edge. Rey said no one deserves to have their asses beat more than Judgment Day. He challenged Finn Balor or Damian Priest to face him in a singles match on Raw… [C]

Mainstream media headlines regarding WWE Clash at the Castle were shown… The broadcast team recapped Sheamus’s performance against Gunther in the Intercontinental Title match at the Castle event…

[Hour Two] Austin Theory made his entrance and sold jaw pain from taking the Tyson Fury punch. He mistakenly mentioned Crown Jewel, then said he was just kidding and listed the Castle event instead. Theory said he is still the youngest Money in the Bank briefcase holder in history. He said that means he will still be the youngest Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in history.

Kevin Owens made his entrance. Owens stood on the stage and asked what was wrong with Theory’s jaw. Owens said he remembered, Theory got knocked the hell out. “You got KO’d,” Owens cracked. Owens also noted that Theory found his first name again so he could call him Austin.

Owens said Fury did Theory a favor because Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre would have put him in the ground and then he wouldn’t have his MITB contract. Theory said Owens is jealous of him doing things that he could never do. Theory said he felt bad for Owens and told him he could be first in line for a title shot so that he could be the first mean he beats once he’s champion.

Owens entered the ring and said he’s been in the ring with Reigns and McIntyre. Owens claimed he probably would have beaten McIntyre in their recent Raw match had it not been for the Usos. Owens also claimed he would have ended Roman’s title run six months in had it not been for the Usos and Paul Heyman.

Owens told Theory that the only reason he has the MITB contract is that he wasn’t in the match. Theory said Owens is just trying to stay relevant. Owens said he does everything he can to do that and that’s why he’s so good. Owens predicted that a referee would run out and slide into the ring. He was right. Owens said one of the guys in the ring would say enough talking, let’s fight…

3. Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory. The bell rang and Theory bailed to ringside. Owens followed worked him over on the floor. Owens splashed Theory from the apron heading into another PIP break. [C]

Footage aired of Fury punching Theory at the Castle event. Owens went for a Swanton Bomb from the apron onto Theory at ringside, but Theory put his knees up. They went to another PIP break. [C]

Theory performed a twisting powerbomb on Owens in the ring for a near fall. Theory picked up a couple more near falls. Owens came back with and landed a fisherman’s buster style suplex from the ropes. Owens put Theory down with a Popup Powerbomb. Owens stood up Theory, kicked him, hit him with a Stunner, and pinned him…

Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory in 15:40.

Powell’s POV: A strong match. Owens is a babyface despite never actually turning. I still he will eventually reunite with a babyface Sami Zayn to chase the Usos for the tag titles.

The Miz was talking with Tommaso Ciampa when Sarah Schreiber showed up and startled Miz, who said he still didn’t want to talk about it. Miz said nothing could stop him while he’s inside the cage from becoming the new U.S. Champion…

Powell’s POV: Hey, Ciampa got his first name back. Theory stated in a recent interview that he liked going by his last name. I’m happy the powers that be didn’t care and gave him his first name back too.

Additional still shots from the WWE Clash at the Castle event were shown. Graves said it was an amazing night and thanked the city of Cardiff, Wales and the fans who filled the stadium. Smith set up a video package on the Castle event…

Damage CTRL (Bayley’s group) was shown walking backstage, and Smith said they would speak after the break… [C] Kanas City imagery was shown and then members of the Kansas City Chiefs football team were shown sitting in the front row… A video package aired on medal of honor recipient Patrick Payne, and the crowd cheered loudly afterward…

“Damage CTRL” Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai made their entrance for an in-ring promo. Bayley boasted about their win at the Castle show over Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. Kai said that if they could do that to the best, imagine what they can do to the worst of the roster. She said they are taking control. Sky spoke in Japanese and then said next week they would take the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Kai said she wasn’t the legal person when she was pinned last week. She said Rodriguez and Aliyah could pretend to be champions for one more week and then they will take what is theirs. Bayley boasted about pinning Belair to win the six-woman tag team match.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made her entrance. Belair walked to ringside and challenged Bayley to face her in a singles match on the the spot. Bayley said she wasn’t working because it was Labor Day. Funny.

Belair said it took all three of them to take her down. Belair entered the ring and said that Bayley might have her little minions, but she has the Raw Women’s Championship. Belair said that unless it’s one-on-one and unless you have the title, “you’re in control of nothing.”

Bayley walked a circle around Belair and then she and her crew left the ring. Bayley said it’s not all about Belair. She said her girls would get the tag titles next week. Bayley said that if and when she wants the title, she will get it one way or another (she had Sky and Kai move forward to threaten their interference)…

Rey Mysterio was shown walking backstage and a graphic listed him as facing Damian Priest… An ad for Smackdown focused on Solo Sikoa joining The Bloodline… [C]

Footage aired of Drew McIntyre’s entrance at the Castle event…

Johnny Gargano was interviewed by Schreiber on the backstage ring set. Gargano spoke about how he’s proud of what he’s accomplished in his career. He said Austin Theory may have forgotten what he’s capable of, but he’s excited to remind everyone.

Austin Theory crashed the set and said all Gargano has done is talk since he returned. Theory said Gargano should be called Johnny Talking. Gargano said Theory was right, but he was just about to announce that he will return to in-ring action for the first time in nine months on next week’s Raw…

A shot of the steel cage hanging above the ring was shown while Smith hyped the U.S. Championship match… Rey Mysterio made his entrance.

[Hour Three] Highlights aired of the angle involving Rey, Dominik Mysterio, Judgment Day, and Edge. Graves said Edge was taken to a local hospital… Damian Priest made his entrance…

Powell’s POV: Wait, what is a hospital? Is that a new word to replace “a nearby medical facility”? I’m so confused by all of these changes!

4. Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio. Rey went right at Priest to start the match, but Priest put him down with an early big boot to the head.