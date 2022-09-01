AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the All Out go-home edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 1.02 million viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down lightly from the 1.049 million viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.35 rating, up from last week’s 0.34 rating in the same demo. The cable ratings were topped by U.S. Open coverage on ESPN. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.59 rating on USA Network. The September 1, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 1.047 million viewers and a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the 100th episode and All Out go-home show.