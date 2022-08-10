AEW Dynamite preview: The latest card for tonight’s “Quake By The Lake” themed show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho for the Interim AEW World Championship

-Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a Coffin Match

-Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix vs. Andrade El Idolo and Rush in a tornado tag match

-Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne for the TBS Championship

-Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center (Friday’s Rampage will be taped the same night). Jake Barnett needed the night off, so join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).