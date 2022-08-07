What's happening...

08/07 McGuire’s AEW Battle of the Belts 3 audio review: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship, and Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal for the TNT Championship

August 7, 2022

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Battle of the Belts 3: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship, and Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal for the TNT Championship, and more (17:33)…

Click here to stream or download the August 7 AEW Battle of the Belts 3 audio review.

