Demolition Ax (a/k/a Bill Eadie) on Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE, producing a pro wrestling musical, Demolition matches he recommends watching

August 7, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PWMania interview with guest Demolition Ax (a/k/a Bill Eadie)
Host: Justin Taylor
Interview available at PWMania.com

What Demolition match he would suggest watching: “I would suggest they look at one of our tag matches against the Hart Foundation or the British Bulldogs. We also had a set of great matches with Strike Force.”

Producing wrestling musical “The Last Match”: “I am looking forward to seeing the production and witnessing the fans’ reception. I can understand the wrestler ‘Ben Vengeance’ facing the end of his career and wanting to go out on good vibes. We all must face Father Time when it is time to move on. The window is only open for a brief amount of time. Enjoy it while you can.”

Vince McMahon retiring from WWE: “Yes, we worked for some time for Vince. He made a tremendous impact on professional wrestling. I was surprised by his retirement but also I understand that he may wish to step aside and let his family take charge. He was a great business man that developed many positive changes for wrestling. I am sure he will miss it.”

