07/24 McGuire’s NJPW Strong audio review: Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura vs. Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls in a tag title tournament semifinal match, Mascara Dorada, Rocky Romero, and David Finlay vs. Negro Casas, Adrian Quest, and Lucas Riley, Jordan Cruz vs. JR Kratos

July 24, 2022

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura vs. Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls in a tag title tournament semifinal match, Mascara Dorada, Rocky Romero, and David Finlay vs. Negro Casas, Adrian Quest, and Lucas Riley, Jordan Cruz vs. JR Kratos (13:34)…

Click here to stream or download the July 24 NJPW Strong audio review.

