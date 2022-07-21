Ric Flair’s Last Match lineup: Loaded four-way, Bunkhouse Battle Royal added to the card

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Ric Flair’s Last Match event that will be held on Sunday, July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee at Municipal Auditorium.

-Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

-Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a three-way for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship

-Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards

-Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

-Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Bandido in a four-way

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich

-Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alan Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a four-way

-Bunkhouse Battle Royal (Entrants: Bully Ray, more TBA)

Powell’s POV: The Gresham vs. Wayne vs. Angeles vs. Takeshita match and the Bunkhouse Battle Royal have been added to the card since our last update. Additional battle royal entrants will be announced today. The event will be available via FITE TV pay-per-view for $34.99. Plus, FITE is also carrying the Starrcast weekend panels and the Roast of Ric Flair. Join me for my live review of the event a week from Sunday. Check out my interview with event promoter Conrad Thompson on the latest Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.