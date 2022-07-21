NJPW event to include an MLW National Openweight Championship match

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The MLW National Openweight Championship will be defended on the New Japan Pro Wrestling Music City Mayhem event. Davey Richards will defend the championship against Clark Connors on the show that will be held on July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Read the official announcement at MLW.com

Powell’s POV: Spoiler alert? Apparently, Richards won the championship at the MLW Battle Riot event. Normally, I would have issued a spoiler warning, but with MLW Fusion on hiatus until the fall, it’s kind of pointless. That being said, it’s cool to see these promotions working together, and both companies will also be represented on the Ric Flair’s Last Match event on July 31 in Nashville.