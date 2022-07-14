NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-Noam Dar vs. Mark Coffey for the NXT Heritage Cup
-Teoman vs. Oliver Carter
-Amale vs. Stevie Turner
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are typically available on Thursday or Friday, but they will be delayed temporarily until Saturdays.
