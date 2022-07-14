NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Noam Dar vs. Mark Coffey for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Teoman vs. Oliver Carter

-Amale vs. Stevie Turner

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are typically available on Thursday or Friday, but they will be delayed temporarily until Saturdays.