AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for Fyter Fest night one

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 942,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 979,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.32 rating, down from last week’s 0.36 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.44 rating on USA Network. The July 14, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 1.025 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Fyter Fest night one.