WWE SummerSlam lineup: The current card for the stadium show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium.
-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
-Bobby Lashley vs. Theory for the U.S. Championship
-Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
Powell’s POV: While not official, I assume the show will include Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and a rematch between The Usos and The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles. I also came away from Raw suspecting that they will go with Logan Paul and AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Ciampa.
