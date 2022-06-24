Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: James Storm and The Briscoes vs. Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Deaner in a non-title match, Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim, Shark Boy and Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger

CategoriesJASON POWELL VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Deaner in a non-title match: A good showcase win for the Impact champion. Deaner showed his value as a role player by doing a nice job on the mic while speaking for Joe Doering prior to the match and then by having a quality match with Alexander. Deaner’s redneck comedy gimmick was fun in small doses, but I’m happy that he reinvented himself and found a role that lets him utilize his full skill-set.

James Storm and The Briscoes vs. Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven: An enjoyable tag team match with a surprising finish that saw the heels go over. Are the Briscoes on their way out of Impact? Mark took the pinfall loss and then had his leg taken out afterward. If the Briscoes are not leaving, then I have no idea why they lost the Impact Tag Titles or this match. On a side note, Storm returned in good physical condition and is still a great talker, so I hope he sticks around and gets a quality push. I continue to feel that the Honor No More membes would be more valuable to the company as individuals than they are as a faction. It was a cool concept coming out of Ring of Honor releasing its talent roster, but now it feels like everything they do just leads to six- eight- or ten-man tag matches that lack consequences.

Sami Callihan vs. Jack Price: A quick enhancement match win for Callihan. There was zero mystery regarding the outcome and that’s okay. There’s nothing wrong with the occasional enhancement match that lets wrestlers showcase their signature moves. Moose got his heat back by attacking Callihan after losing the Monster’s Ball match at Slammiversary and gave their feud a reason to continue. Unfortunately, the next step is a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match, meaning Impact is bringing back yet another bad concept match from their TNA past.

Shark Boy and Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger: The comedy match was quick and painless, and it also got the obligatory Gujjar segment of the week out of the way. I got a kick out of Matt Rehwoldt asking if Shark Boy should be called Shark Man due to how long he’s been around.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green: A good match that was brought down by one dreadful spot. The referee clearly watched Deonna Purrazzo shove Yim off the top rope and did nothing about it. There was clearly some miscommunication and it’s a shame because this was a really well worked match otherwise.