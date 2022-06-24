Impact Wrestling’s Gisele Shaw comes out as transgender

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling wrestler Gisele Shaw came out as transgender on Friday. “There is really no perfect time to be coming out,” Shaw told the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s my journey. Now just felt right for me.” Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Impact executive Scott D’Amore is also quoted in the story as saying that Shaw’s role with the company will not be affected in any way. He also acknowledged transphobia and said the company has taken steps to ensure that her social media pages do not become “a forum for hatefulness.” Congrats to Shaw for taking this step and becoming an inspiration to others in the trans community.