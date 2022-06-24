06/24 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: James Storm and The Briscoes vs. Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Deaner in a non-title match, Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim, Shark Boy and Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: James Storm and The Briscoes vs. Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Deaner in a non-title match, Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim, Shark Boy and Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger, and more (16:36)…

Click here for the June 24 Impact Wrestling audio review.

