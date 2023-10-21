10/21 Moore’s Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory audio review: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey, Trinity vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view event: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey, Trinity vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts Title, The Rascalz vs. ABC for the Impact Tag Titles, Call Your Shot gauntlet, and more (53:33)…

Click here for the October 21 Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.