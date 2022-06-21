What's happening...

WWE Raw viewership and rating for Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, Elias’s return concert

June 21, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.986 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.695 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.43 rating.

Powell’s POV: Strong numbers for Raw. The first hour averaged 2.015 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.076 million viewers. The final hour averaged 1.868 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, first, and second respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The June 21, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.570 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. TheGreatestOne June 21, 2022 @ 3:37 pm

    WWE ratings keep slowly and steadily climbing while AEW ratings continue to sink to Impact levels. Wrestling fans are speaking loud and clear and IWC smarks are being made even more irrelevant.

    That 3rd hour of Raw continues to be an anchor around the neck of the show.

    Reply
  2. THEGREATESTTHREE June 21, 2022 @ 4:09 pm

    Sports Entertainment fans. This is not a wrestling show.

    Reply

