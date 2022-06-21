WWE Raw viewership and rating for Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, Elias’s return concert

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.986 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.695 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.43 rating.

Powell’s POV: Strong numbers for Raw. The first hour averaged 2.015 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.076 million viewers. The final hour averaged 1.868 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, first, and second respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The June 21, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.570 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic.