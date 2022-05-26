NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-A-Kid vs. Charlie Dempsey in a Heritage Rules match

-Lash Legend vs. Emilia McKenzie

Powell’s POV: Teoman and Rohan Raja are banned from ringside during the A-Kid vs. Dempsey match. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are available on Thursday or Friday, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.