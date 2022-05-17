NXT In Your House lineup: Two title matches advertised for the next live special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT In Your House event that will be held on Saturday, June 4.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Anthony for the NXT North American Championship

-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the NXT Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: WWE has not released the location of the event, so it may end up being broadcast from the WWE Performance Center. I assume we’ll find out more about the show tonight during the NXT 2.0 broadcast.