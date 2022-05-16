Ric Flair returning to the ring in July for a FITE TV pay-per-view

CategoriesMISC News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ric Flair is returning to the ring for what is labeled as his final match. The show is billed as “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” and will be held on Sunday, July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds. “I’m going to walk that aisle, one last time to prove once and for all, that to be the Man, you’ve got to beat the Man,” Flair stated in a press release at Starrcast.com. The event will be streamed live on FITE TV, and tickets go on sale on May 27.

Powell’s POV: Flair has released a couple of recent videos where he has been training in a ring with Jay Lethal. At age 73, one can only hope that Flair has taken every medical precaution and won’t try to do too much during the match. Details regarding the remainder of the card have yet to be announced, but obviously we will share the updates as they are made available. The timing of the event is well done in that WWE will be running SummerSlam a night earlier in the same city.