AEW Dark Elevation preview: ROH Women’s Championship match headlines tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena at Belmont Park for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Alex Reynolds vs. Brody King

-Yuka Sakazaki and Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura

-Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens and “Gunn Club” Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn vs. Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM, and Lucas Chase

-Brandon Cutler vs. Bear Bronson

-Eric James and VSK vs. Evil Uno and 10

Powell’s POV: A solid lineup with an actual main event. I get a kick out of the story that Billy Gunn used his stroke to get his sons and The Acclaimed their match on this show. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Rich’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.