NXT UK TV preview: World of Darkness match headlines today’s Peacock show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Meiko Satomura vs. Isla Dawn in a World of Darkness match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship

-Tiger Turan debuts

-Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions with guest Lash Legend

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are available on Thursday or Friday, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.