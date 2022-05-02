WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Tag team tables match set for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tables match

-Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).