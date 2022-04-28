Impact Wrestling TV preview: Rebellion main event rematch, The Briscoes return, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.
-Josh Alexander vs. Moose for the Impact World Championship
-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe return to Impact
-Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Mike Bailey
-Rosemary and Havok vs. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans
-Bhupinder Gujjar vs. VSK
Powell’s POV: Thursday’s show was taped in Poughkeepsie, New York at MJF Convention Center, which hosted Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Turning Point 2009 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and will focus on classic Ron “The Truth” Killings (a/k/a R-Truth) matches. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and includes Vincent vs. Crazzy Steve. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.
