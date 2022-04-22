WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview (updated): Lumberjack match set for tonight on Fox

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a lumberjack match

-Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey contract signing for the I Quit match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

-Riddle vs. Jey Uso

-Madcap Moss vs. Angel

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Riddle vs. Uso match and the contract signing since our earlier update. Smackdown will be live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).