4/22 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a lumberjack match, the Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey contract signing for WrestleMania Backlash, Riddle vs. Jey Uso, Madcap Moss vs. Angel

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,183)

Live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena

Aired April 22, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were on commentary… Adam Pearce stood in the ring for the contract signing for the Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey “I Quit” match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair made her entrance while a video package recapped recent storyline developments in the feud. Pearce introduced Ronda Rousey, who made her entrance to a favorable reaction and smiled as she slapped fan hands on the way to the ring.

Flair and Rousey sat at a contract signing table in the ring while Pearce got flustered because he didn’t have the contract. Drew Gulak ran out with the contract and was introduced as Pearce’s new assistant. Pearce said it would have been nice to have the contract sooner but added that Gulak was still learning. Gulak wanted to do a powerpoint presentation, but Flair cut him off.

The live crowd taunted Flair with taunts of “you tapped out” regarding the WrestleMania match. Flair said she was adjusting her bra. She shifted the focus to the ways that she could make Rousey quit. She listed a big boot to the face, a figure four, a figure eight, and “a good old fashioned beating.” Flair said she always finds a way to win and signed the contract.

Rousey told Flair that there won’t be a referee to step in and save her. Flair told Rousey that she beat her at WrestleMania. Rousey said Flair will say that Rousey is better than her and she will be humiliated when she says she quits. Rousey started to sign the contract when Flair tipped the table over.

Flair had a kendo stick underneath the table and hit Rousey with it twice. Rousey blocked the third swing and took the kendo stick away and then beat Flair with it. Gulak stepped in and took the kendo stick from Rousey. Gulak wanted Rousey to sign the contract, but she hoisted him up and gave him the Piper’s Pit instead. Rousey put Gulak in an armbar and maintained the hold until she was finished signing the contract…

Footage aired from last week’s drama involving Butch and New Day… Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston made their entrance for Woods’s match against Butch… [C]

Powell’s POV: I was worried about Gulak’s job security when he was booked to tap to Charlotte Flair’s finisher last week, but it looks like he’s landed in a new role as Pearce’s bumbling assistant. Gulak wasn’t doing much of anything on WWE television prior to last week, so this new role is a step up for him.

Butch made his entrance with Sheamus and Ridge Holland coming out of the break…

1. Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston) vs. Butch (w/Sheamus, Ridge Holland). Woods turned Butch inside out with a clothesline and covered him for a two count during the opening minute. Butch came back and used joint manipulation (Pete Dunne is still in there somewhere!).

A short time later, Woods dumped Butch to ringside and then kicked him through the ropes. Kingston and Woods jawed with Sheamus and Holland. Butch ran up the steps and then jumped in the air and hit Woods on the way down. [C] In the end, Woods caught Butch in an inside cradle and got the pin.

Xavier Woods beat Butch in 9:00.

After the match, Butch blew a gasket. He hopped over the barricade and threw a security guard over it, then wandered into the crowd while Sheamus and Holland tried to call him back to the ring

Powell’s POV: A well worked match. I continue to assume that Butch will be losing a lot of matches because it’s more about his post match meltdowns than his won/loss record right now.

Backstage, Aliyah praised Ricochet for his recent Intercontinental Title defenses. Ricochet said he wants to be on the the greatest to ever hold the title. Jinder Mahal and Shanky showed up. Jinder said that if Ricochet is a fighting champion, then he won’t have a problem defending his title again. Ricochet said he would. Shanky stepped in front of Mahal and told Ricochet to face him. Mahal wasn’t pleased with Shanky…

Powell’s POV: This probably says a lot more about me than her, but Aliyah’s character is happy and nice that she comes off phony and horribly annoying. Yep, I’m jaded.

Ludwig Kaiser stood on the stage and introduced Gunther. They headed to the ring… [C]