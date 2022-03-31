3/31 NXT UK TV results: Gibbons’ review of Noam Dar vs. Mark Coffey for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship, Xia Brookside vs. Amale, Trent Seven vs. Ashton Smith, and Tate Mayfairs vs. Kenny Williams

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed March 31, 2022 on WWE Network and Peacock

The broadcast team was Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness… Amale made her entrance to kick off the show. Xia Brookside entered the BT Sport Studios…

1. Amale vs. Xia Brookside. The match started with a frantic pace as both women exchanged strikes and knees. Amale took Brookside to the canvas and dominated for the opening moments. Brookside got the knees up as Amale charged at her in the corner. Brookside threw a tantrum on Amale and then beat on her in the corner. Brookside hit a hard double knees to the back but it only scored a two-count.

Brookside worked the back and then locked on the camel clutch. Amale fought back and went for the running kick in the corner but Brookside rolled out the ring. Amale sent Brookside to the outside and hit a running kick on the barricade.

Amale sent Brookside back in the ring. A ‘fan’ hit Amale. Brookside brought Amale back inside and hit the Broken Wings for the victory.

Xia Brookside defeated Amale in 5:51.

Gibbons’ Opinion: Brookside charmed Amale into this match after dusting off her French language text book and greeting her with a bonjour, last week. We then heard Brookside tell her daddy Robbie Brookside it was time over the phone. Tonight, we got the payoff. A decent match climaxing with Brookside’s Ace in the hole. The fan was Lizzy Evo who has worked a couple of dark matches for NXT UK and is a rising star on the UK indie scene. As a Liverpudlian, she makes a good fit for someone that Brookside’s daddy would arrange to help her.

A vignette aired for Isla Dawn in which she said Meiko Satomura would have do exactly what she demanded if she ever wanted her title back…

NXT UK Tag Team Champion Trent Seven made his entrance with his partner Tyler Bate. Ashton Smith made his entrance flanked by Oliver Carter…

2. Trent Seven (w/Tyler Bate) vs. Ashton Smith (w/Oliver Carter). Seven had the best of the opening moments, hitting a crossbody and a couple of scoop slams. He followed this up with some corner chops and a suplex before working the arm.

Smith worked out the arm hold and hit a lawn dart into the corner followed by a shoulder charge. Smith whipped Seven from pillar to post to stay on top. Smith took Seven up top but the champ pushed him off and went for a crossbody. Smith caught Seven and performed a vertical suplex. Smith went up top but Seven came and got him. Seven superplexed Smith but it only kept Smith down for a two-count.

The two traded blows before Seven used the referee as a distraction and floored Smith. Seven landed a side suplex for a close two. Seven rolled up Smith and looked to consider holding the ropes for leverage. Smith he shifted the weight. Seven shifted it back and grabbed a handful of tights for the win.

Trent Seven (w/Tyler Bate) defeated Ashton Smith (w/Oliver Carter) in 8:50.

Gibbons’ Opinion: Seven said going into this match that there’s nothing he wouldn’t do to win the bout. A loss would have gifted Smith & Carter a shot at the NXT UK Tag Team Championship. A simple handful of tights was all it needed to get the better of Smith and prevent Seven and Bate from having to defend their titles against Smith & Carter. Bate looked a tad disappointed in the way his partner won this but Smith was apoplectic. The rivalry will surely continue.

Wild Boar cut a promo on Eddie Dennis… Backstage, Seven and Bate and Smith and Carter came to a heated argument over the way Seven had got the win. Sid Scala split them up and said the five of them would have a talk next week to sort things out…

The debuting Tate Mayfairs was shown in the ring. Kenny Williams made his entrance…

3. Tate Mayfairs vs. Kenny Williams. Williams smashed Mayfairs to the mat and stomped him to the corner. Mayfairs ducked a shot from Williams and landed a few boxing-style punches. Williams tackled the leg and then hit hammer fists to the crown and neck of Mayfairs.

Williams worked the shoulders until Mayfairs fought out and again laid down some punches. Mayfairs took Williams to the ropes but the Scot grabbed his leg and wrapped it around the rope. Williams hit a scoop slam on the outside and sent Mayfairs back in the ring.

Williams hit Bad Luck and seemed to have the match won but he pulled his opponent’s shoulder up before the referee could count to three. Williams tossed Mayfairs out the ring. Mayfairs rolled underneath the ring.

Williams lifted the ring curtain and Sam Gradwell appeared from under the ring. Gradwell rolled Mayfairs into the ring and held off Williams on the outside. The referee counted to ten.

Tate Mayfairs defeated Kenny Williams in via count out in 5:53.

Gibbons’ Opinion: Mayfairs has only been wrestling since 2018 and has mainly appeared for RWP. He’ll be delighted to go away with a victory. Unlike the debuting Lizzy Evo, I don’t think we will see a lot of Mayfairs. Perhaps in a few more enhancement matches. We have known for a while that someone has a grudge with Kenny Williams and now it is obvious that person is Sam Gradwell. A showdown between the two is now surely in the future.

Wolfgang gave an interview and celebrating the possibility of his Gallus stablemate Mark Coffey winning the Heritage Cup Championship. Die Familie appeared and Charlie Dempsey questioned why only Gallus could celebrate British heritage…

Andy Shepherd conducted a sit-down interview with Ilja Dragunov and Roderick Strong ahead of their NXT UK Championship match next week. Strong said that nothing had hurt him more than losing the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, North American Championship and Tag Team Championship. He said Dragunov wouldn’t be able to come back from the crippling loss of him taking his title…

We got confirmation Dempsey would face Wolfgang next week…

Mark Coffey made his entrance. Noam Dar entered for his latest championship defense…

4. Noam Dar (w/Sha Samuels) vs. Mark Coffey (w/Joe Coffey) in a Heritage Cup Championship match.

Round One: Dar disrespected Coffey for most of the round. At one point he ducked a swing from Coffey and rewarded himself by grabbing a hip flask from Samuels and taking some casual swigs. Dar spat the liquid in Joe Coffey’s face. The round ended with Dar holding Coffey in an arm lock whilst patting him on the head.

Round Two: Dar started the round working the wrist of his opponent. Dar ducked another swing from Coffey and then lay on the mat and offered himself to Coffey. Coffey lunged at Dar but the champion rolled out the way and rolled Coffey up to score the first fall.

Round Three: Coffey landed a kick straight from the bell. He followed this up with a modified Alabama Slam. Coffey sent Dar into the ropes but Samuels grabbed his leg and dragged Dar under the rope. Coffey hit the baseball slide on Samuels and sent Dar back inside. Coffey sent Dar into the rope and hit him with a kick to win the round.

Round Four: As the bell rang, Samuels kept Dar in his corner. With Coffey distracted, Dar came flying out his corner and hit the back elbow for a close fall. Dar looked to have things in his favour when he hit two successive running kicks to Coffey. As he went for the third, Coffey burst into life and hit a big clothesline. Coffey missed his kick this time allowing Dar to lock on Champagne Super Knee Bar. The round clocked ticked down with Coffey in the hold.

Round Five: Dar hit the back elbow but Coffey kicked out again. Coffey worked to put the cross face on. Samuels jumped on the apron to distract him. Joe Coffey chased Samuels into the ring and back out again. Dar hit the Nova Roller for the win.

Noam Dar defeated Mark Coffey two rounds to one to retain the Heritage Cup Championship Match in 16:46.

Gibbons’ Opinion: This was an enjoyable match to close another decent episode of NXT UK. The Dar and Samuels act is great to watch. Joe Coffey’s role in the climax of the match may lead him to want to make things up to his brother. He will certainly want to come to blows with Samuels after their confrontation here. Dar can start to really celebrate his recent victories as champion. Beating all three members of Gallus is no mean feat and has set him up nicely as a fighting champion.