Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner added to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

March 28, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE officially announced Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner as the newest members of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Read the official announcement via WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: A deserving duo. While it’s possible he will serve as their inductor, there’s no mention of Rick’s son Bron Breakker in the official announcement. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Friday in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. The other inductees are Undertaker, Vader, Queen Sharmell, and Warrior Award winner Shad Gaspard.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom March 28, 2022 @ 10:44 am

    Thank God!
    Because it would’ve been awkward if only Rick was inducted because Scott had more singles accolades of course.

