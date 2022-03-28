Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner added to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE officially announced Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner as the newest members of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Read the official announcement via WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: A deserving duo. While it’s possible he will serve as their inductor, there’s no mention of Rick’s son Bron Breakker in the official announcement. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Friday in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. The other inductees are Undertaker, Vader, Queen Sharmell, and Warrior Award winner Shad Gaspard.