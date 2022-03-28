AEW Rampage viewership and rating for the show that featured Ricky Starks vs. Shane Strickland for the FTW Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 425,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 398,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 32nd in the Friday cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. However, last week’s show aired in a later time slot due to TNT’s coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament. While the tournament served as strong competition via CBS and TNT, Rampage was back in its usual time slot, so the better comparison is the 526,000 viewers and the 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demo that the show delivered on March 11.