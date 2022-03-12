WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-“RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle celebrate winning the Raw Tag Titles.

-Kevin Owens responds to Steve Austin accepting his WrestleMania invitation.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. That seems like a great place for Cody Rhodes to make his WWE return, but only time will tell whether that’s the plan. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.