Lee Moriarty looks back on his AEW Dynamite matches with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Lee Moriarty

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

On wrestling CM Punk on AEW Dynamite: “That time last year, even this time last year, CM Punk was not in wrestling. He was gone. So the idea that I wrestled his eighth match back in professional wrestling is very surreal and a very cool moment.”

On wrestling Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite: “It was everything I had hoped for and expected. I still have bruises on my body from the match, and I mean I’m cool with it just because how much fun it is.”

Other topics include how and when he found out about his high-profile matches, what he learned from the experiences, his Taiga Style philosophy as well as the meaning behind his mask, the reason he wears the drop singlet, his love of MF DOOM, why he doesn’t consider himself a technical wrestler, stories from his time training Lucha libre in Mexico, and what he loves about Japanese wrestling.