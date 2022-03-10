Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact in 60 theme, BTI match, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Josh Alexander returns.

-Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Madison Rayne, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Cassie Lee, and Jessie McMay.

-“The Bullet Club” Jay White, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson address the fans.

-Ace Austin vs. Steve Cutler vs. John Skyler in a qualifier for an X Division Championship match.

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Lockdown 2010 today at 2CT/3ET. The "Impact In 60" nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET. 9CT/10ET and will spotlight Scott Hall. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and includes Havok vs. Jordynne Grace.