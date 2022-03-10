Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact in 60 theme, BTI match, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.
-Josh Alexander returns.
-Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Madison Rayne, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Cassie Lee, and Jessie McMay.
-“The Bullet Club” Jay White, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson address the fans.
-Ace Austin vs. Steve Cutler vs. John Skyler in a qualifier for an X Division Championship match.
Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Lockdown 2010 today at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET. 9CT/10ET and will spotlight Scott Hall. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and includes Havok vs. Jordynne Grace. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.
Be the first to comment