WrestleMania 38 lineup: The updated list of advertised matches for the two-night event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 38 Night One on Saturday, April 2 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin.

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 38 Night Two on Sunday, April 3 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match.

-Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn.

-Edge vs. AJ Styles.

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory.

Powell’s POV: Kevin Owens challenged Steve Austin to be his guest on The KO Show for WrestleMania Saturday. Ripley and Morgan beat Zelina and Carmella on Raw to earn a spot in the WWE Women’s Tag Title match. WWE officially announced the Edge vs. Styles, and McAfee vs. Theory matches for Sunday. I assume we’ll get “The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest for the U.S. Title, but that match is not official. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Friday, April 1 after WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Undertaker will be the headliner of the class and he will be inducted by Vince McMahon, and Vader has also been named to the Class of 2022.