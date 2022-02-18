ROH Notes: Live events and tapings returning, new logo, ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-ROH Supercard of Honor will have eight matches. The event will be available live via pay-per-view on April 1 from Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center.

-ROH will be introducing a new logo at Supercard of Honor.

-ROH will resume live events and television tapings shortly after the Supercard of Honor event.

Powell’s POV: As previously noted, the pay-per-view main event features ROH Champion Bandido vs. original ROH Championship holder Jonathan Gresham for the undisputed ROH World Championship, and The Briscoes will defend the ROH Tag Titles. It’s great to see that ROH officials intend to follow through on relaunching the promotion after taking off the first quarter of 2022. Things will obviously be different, but it will be fun to see what changes they make and who ends up working for the company. The blog also includes an additional notes on Gresham, ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo, the ROH Hall of Fame, upcoming ROH Wrestling television shows, and the Honor No More faction in Impact Wrestling.