02/11 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Santana Garrett for the ROH Women’s World Championship, Josh Alexander vs. Big Kon, W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers in a No DQ match, Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Rhino

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Santana Garrett for the ROH Women’s World Championship, Josh Alexander vs. Big Kon, W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers in a No DQ match, Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Rhino, and more (26:18)…

Click here for the February 11 Impact Wrestling audio review.

