Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership show slight improvement

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 117,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the previous episode’s 114,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the .02 rating drawn the previous week. Impact finished 145th in Thursday’s cable ratings after failing to make the top 150 last week. The cutoff line seems to be the .03 mark, as Impact typically cracks the top 150 if they reach that rating. The New Japan Pro Wrestling show that airs after Impact on AXS did not crack the top 150.