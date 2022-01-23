GCW The WRLD pay-per-view lineup: The card for tonight’s Hammerstein Ballroom event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the GCW The WRLD pay-per-view that will be held tonight in New York, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom.

-Jon Moxley vs. Homicide for the GCW Championship.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Blake Christian for the original ROH Championship.

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe defend the GCW Tag Titles in an open challenge match.

-Gringo Loco, Flamita, and Arez vs. Bandido, ASF, and Laredo Kid.

-Allie Katch vs. Ruby Soho.

-Joey Janela vs. Matt Cardona.

-Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy.

-Tony Deppen vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Alex Colon vs. Lio Rush vs. PCO vs. Jimmy Lloyd in a Grab the Brass Ring ladder match.

-(Pre-Show) Jack Cartwheel vs. Dante Leon vs. Grim Reefer vs. Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne in a scramble match.

-(Pre-Show) Battle Royal.

Powell’s POV: The pay-per-view is available via FITE TV for $24.99. The pre-show begins at 6CT/7ET and will be available via YouTube, and the the main card is at 7CT/8ET.