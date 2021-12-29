AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville (reports needed), WWE in Baltimore (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Justin Roberts, Steve Williams

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show carries the “New Year’s Smash” theme and is headlined by Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent, and Chuck Taylor and includes the return of Jim Ross to the broadcast table. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Jacksonville and the WWE live event in Baltimore. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Baltimore, Maryland at Royal Farms Arena tonight with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, King Woods, and Kofi Kingston, and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 46 percent of the vote. A finished second with 35 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 41 percent of our post show voters. F finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts is 42.

-Steve Williams died at age 49 on December 29, 2009 following a long battle with throat cancer.