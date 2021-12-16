ROH Wrestling TV results: Powell’s review of EC3 vs. Eli Isom, Miranda Alize vs. Chelsea Green, and Sledge vs. PCO in a Falls Count Anywhere match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor Wrestling TV (Episode 534)

Taped in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena

Aired December 11, 2021 in syndication and on SBG regional sports networks, available Mondays on FITE.TV

Quinn McKay checked in from the studio following the opening video. McKay hyped the show’s three matches… Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman checked in on commentary. Ring announcer Bobby Cruise handled the introductions. Sledge made his entrance while his interview conducted by Brian Zane aired. Sledge recalled Zane mistakenly referring to him as Steve at the Best in the World event. Sledge grabbed Zane by the tie and ordered him to call him Sledge. PCO made his entrance while his promo aired. PCO yelled “it’s alive” three times…

1. Sledge vs. PCO in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Holidead sat in on commentary for the match. Sledge put a trashcan over the head of PCO, who was seated in the corner. Sledge kicked the can. PCO rolled to ringside and then Sledge tossed the can out of the ring and followed PCO to the floor. PCO and sledged traded chops.

Sledge sat PCO on a chair against the barricade and charged toward him, but PCO stood up and caught him with a big boot. Riccaboni noted that the tables, ladders, chairs, and other weapons were placed there because they were requested by the wrestlers. A ladder was leaning against the apron. Sledge backdropped PCO onto the ladder and then covered him for a two count heading into a commercial break. [C]

Powell’s POV: So, I started to cover this show late Friday night with the intention of having the review available prior to ROH Final Battle. Unfortunately, when they returned from the commercial break, Bally’s Sports North replayed the remainder of last week’s show. Ugh. The show airs in my area on a local affiliate too, but it wasn’t until late Saturday night.

Footage aired from during the break of some big bumps, including PCO landing back first onto the top ends of a couple of chairs. At ringside, PCO placed Sledge on top of a table. PCO went up top and performed a senton splash that put Sledge through the table. PCO covered Sledge for a near fall on the floor.

PCO tossed Sledge over the barricade in front of the broadcast team and followed. PCO hit Sledge over the head with a chair twice (Sledge wisely put his hands up). A graphic noted that ROH wrestlers are trained professionals and warned viewers not to try this at home. Sledge battled back and hit PCO with a pair of chair shots (PCO also put his hands up).

Sledge seated PCO on the barricade and put a chair in front of him. Sledge charged and leapt off the chair with a clothesline that caused both men to tumble over the barricade where they traded two counts. Sledge brought PCO to the stage where he DDT’d him. PCO sat right up. Sledge brought PCO to the edge of the stage and then DDT’d him through a production table below. The referee made the three count…

Sledge defeated PCO in 14:59 in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

A graphic listed the women’s division match as coming up after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Apparently, fans aren’t the only ones who become numb to big spots if they see them too often. The editor of the show must feel the same way. It’s crazy that PCO’s bump onto the tops of chairs is now “here’s what you missed during the commercial break” highlight fodder. Anyway, PCO made it known that he intended to leave the company at the end of the year even before ROH’s restructuring was announced. He didn’t appear at Final Battle, so this may have been his final match with ROH. If so, he worked hard until the end and did right by Sledge by trying to elevate him.

2. Miranda Alize vs. Chelsea Green. Angelina Love and Mandy Leon sat in on commentary with Riccaboni. One of them stated that they could relate to Green’s “Hot Mess” gimmick because everyone in the locker room “tends to be a little bipolar these days.” Riccaboni noted the end of the era following Final Battle. They also said that if they had to root for someone in this match, it would be Alize.

Alize took an early powder to ringside. Green left the ring and ran after her. Alize returned to the ring and dropkicked Green when she tried to follow her. [C] Green performed a missile dropkick and covered Alize for a two count. Alize came back with a knee to Green’s head and got a two count of her own.

Riccaboni noted that Holidead will challenge for the ROH Women’s World Championship on the Christmas edition of the ROH Wrestling TV show. In the ring, Green applied a half crab. Love and Leon left the broadcast table and taunted Green from behind the barricade. Green released the hold and barked at them. Alize hit a cutter and followed up with a Drive By kick and scored the pin…

Miranda Alize defeated Chelsea Green in 9:54.

A graphic listed the main event as coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: The body of the match was well worked and I continue to be impressed by Alize. The finish was bad in that it made Green look like a gullible dope for giving up the half crab and being so easily distracted by The Allure duo.

EC3 made his entrance. A pre-taped EC3 promo aired. He said the time for honor in this three-lettered brand has come to an end. “Give me your fired. Give me your neglected,” EC3 said. “Give me your hopeless dreamers yearning to be free. Give me your hand. Give me your blood and I can give you that purpose.” He said it’s time to jump headfirst into the unknown. EC3 said the past is nothing but a story and once you realize that, it has no power over us. He said it’s time to control your narrative.

Eli Isom made his entrance while a pre-tape aired. He recalled EC3 repeatedly asking if honor is real and confirming that it is. Isom said he’s not sure he believes EC3. He said he has been taught honor by Jay Lethal, The Briscoes, Matt Taven, World Famous CB, Delirious, and others. He said it’s his time to teach EC3. “Not only do I know honor, I am honor,” Isom said… A tale of the tape was shown…

Powell’s POV: The EC3 promo probably wouldn’t have done much for me had I saw it before the pay-per-view, but it made more sense seeing it after Braun Strowman, Wesley Blake, and his other follower showed up at Final Battle. Isom’s promo was well delivered.

3. EC3 vs. Eli Isom. Dalton Castle sat in on commentary with Riccaboni and Coleman. The wrestlers had a tense handshake. EC3 wrenched the arm of Isom, who sold a shoulder injury heading into a break. [C]

Castle had four Boys stand behind him and pose at the broadcast table. A graphic listed Dante Caballero vs. Matt Makowki, and Josh Woods vs. Dak Draper for the ROH Pure Championship for next week’s show. Castle teased leaving because he said he had a hot tip on a Russian antique. EC3 powerbombed Isom. The Boys clapped. Castle told them to knock it off and they immediately stopped. [C]

Isom rallied with a backslide and followed up with a nice Northern Lights Suplex. Isom caught EC3 with a missile dropkick. EC3 rolled to the floor. Coleman said EC3 went to the floor to break Isom’s momentum. Isom performed a moonsault onto EC3 on the floor. Back inside the ring, EC3 came back and hit an Angle Slam.

EC3 went for a butterfly move, but Isom countered into a pin for a close near fall. EC3 clipped Isom’s knee and then performed the face plant out of the butterfly. EC3 applied a submission hold and got the win.

EC3 defeated Eli Isom in 16:15.

After the match, EC3 knelt down and spoke to Isom and then left the ring without shaking his hand. Isom yelled at EC3 to shake his hand, but EC3 headed to the back…

Graphics listed next week’s show as a Top Prospect Special with Eric Martin vs. Rayo vs. Adrian Soriano vs. Joe Keys, Dante Caballero vs. Matt Makowki, and Josh Woods vs. Dak Draper for the ROH Pure Championship…

Powell’s POV: A good main event. I thought they might give Isom a feel good win since they have nothing to lose at this point. But EC3 went over and it was logical given that his character seemingly tried to recruit Isom afterward. I can’t say that I understand EC3’s gimmick or the new alliance with Braun Strowman, but I am curious to see where it plays out. My weekly audio review of ROH Wrestling will be available for Dot Net Members later today.