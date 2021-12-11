NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Brody King.

-Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, and TJP vs. Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, and Ren Narita.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Gabriel Kidd.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.