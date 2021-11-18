AEW Full Gear poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 54 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 31 percent.

-32 percent of our voters gave Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship the best match of the night honors. Darby Allin vs. MJF finished a close second with 31 percent of the vote, and CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston finished third with 20 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B+ grade and really enjoyed the in-person experience. Punk vs. Kingston was my favorite match of the night, but each of the matches that finished in the top three were really good. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.