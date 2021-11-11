NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter vs. “Symbiosis” Primate and Tyson T-Bone in a four-way to become No. 1 contenders to the NXT Tag Titles.
-Nelson Frazer vs. Mark Andrews.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review should be available later today, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.
Be the first to comment