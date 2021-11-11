NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter vs. “Symbiosis” Primate and Tyson T-Bone in a four-way to become No. 1 contenders to the NXT Tag Titles.

-Nelson Frazer vs. Mark Andrews.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review should be available later today, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.